Over 100 Japanese firms explore India's semiconductor opportunities after summit

Japanese firms invest in India's chipmaking

Japanese firms aren't just talking: they're investing in manufacturing, joint ventures, and tech partnerships.

For example, Renesas Electronics is supporting CG Power's chip assembly plant in Gujarat, while Tokyo Electron is working with Tata Electronics to build India's first big chip fabrication plant in Dholera.

IESA President Ashok Chandak said Japan offers advanced technologies and India offers talent and innovation, and that together they can create an end-to-end India-Japan Technology Corridor.