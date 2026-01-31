Over 22,000 tech jobs lost in January 2026

Amazon alone cut 16,000 jobs

Amazon cut 16,000 jobs in one day—making up nearly three-quarters of all tech layoffs this month.

Amazon laid off 16,000 employees on January 28; the source does not report a total of ~30,000 Amazon layoffs since October 2025.

Meta's Reality Labs lost around 1,500 team members (about 10% of that division).

Ericsson is letting go of about 1,600 staff in Sweden.

