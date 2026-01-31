Over 22,000 tech jobs lost in January 2026
Over 22,000 tech jobs vanished in January 2026, marking the biggest wave of layoffs since last October.
Amazon led the pack with massive cuts across its retail, AWS, and devices teams.
Meta and Ericsson also trimmed their workforces as companies look to streamline and adapt.
Amazon alone cut 16,000 jobs
Amazon cut 16,000 jobs in one day—making up nearly three-quarters of all tech layoffs this month.
Amazon laid off 16,000 employees on January 28; the source does not report a total of ~30,000 Amazon layoffs since October 2025.
Meta's Reality Labs lost around 1,500 team members (about 10% of that division).
Ericsson is letting go of about 1,600 staff in Sweden.
Pinterest also laid off employees
Pinterest joined the layoff trend too—cutting 700 people (about 15% of its workforce).
Pinterest said the cuts were part of organizational changes tied to an AI-forward strategy and to reduce costs.