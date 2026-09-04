Over 30 companies race to file IPOs before SEBI deadline

There is a last-minute rush as more than 30 companies scramble to file for initial public offerings (IPOs) before the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) observation letters expire on September 30, 2026.

These letters, which let companies go public, were given an extra six months by SEBI, but now time is almost up.

If firms miss the deadline, they will need to refile and redo a substantial part of the IPO process, including fresh paperwork and updated financials.