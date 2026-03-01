350 Indian flights canceled due to Middle East crisis

A total of 350 flights operated by Indian domestic carriers were canceled today, due to airspace restrictions in the Middle East. The number is lower than the previously estimated 444 cancellations. The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) confirmed the cancellations and advised passengers to check their flight status with respective airlines for any necessary assistance.

Operational response MoCA is closely monitoring the situation The MoCA has said it is working closely with airlines, airport operators, and other stakeholders to monitor the situation and provide necessary assistance to passengers. Major Indian airports are on operational alert to handle possible diversions and ensure smooth passenger facilitation. The ministry also said that passenger assistance, airline coordination, and terminal crowd management are being monitored closely by senior officials on the ground.

Cancellations Air India cancels more international flights Tata Group-owned Air India has canceled 22 more international services for today, taking the total number of overseas flight cancellations to 50 due to the Middle East crisis. The airline said a close monitoring and careful assessment of the evolving situation in the region have necessitated a further curtailment of its scheduled operations.

Advertisement