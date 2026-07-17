Over 4,500 Google workers seek layoff protections amid AI push

The petition not only seeks job security measures but also calls for an end to performance ratings.

The union members have argued that these ratings are based on meeting quotas rather than actual merit.

"Make no mistake: this is a company that is enjoying massive, unprecedented success," Parul Koul, Google software engineer and Alphabet Workers Union president, said.

"These layoffs and cuts are not difficult decisions, but simply profit being put over the people that make this company run."