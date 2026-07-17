Over 4,500 Google workers seek layoff protections amid AI push
What's the story
Google employees have filed a petition seeking layoff protections amid the ongoing artificial intelligence (AI) boom. The petition was led by the Alphabet Workers Union and has garnered over 4,500 signatures. It demands guaranteed severance packages, buyouts before mandatory layoffs across all product areas, and an option to take severance as extended paid leave.
Additional demands
Petition also calls for end to performance ratings
The petition not only seeks job security measures but also calls for an end to performance ratings.
The union members have argued that these ratings are based on meeting quotas rather than actual merit.
"Make no mistake: this is a company that is enjoying massive, unprecedented success," Parul Koul, Google software engineer and Alphabet Workers Union president, said.
"These layoffs and cuts are not difficult decisions, but simply profit being put over the people that make this company run."
Company stance
Petition left in Pichai's office
Following the delivery of the petition, Google employees were met with closed doors and no response for the most part, Koul said.
The petition was left with a staff member in Pichai's office who promised to forward it to the CEO.
"This petition is the largest piece of employee feedback that Google has received about job security," Koul said.
Job security
Concerns over AI's impact on jobs
At a press conference, workers expressed their concerns over the impact of AI on their jobs. They also chanted: "Google, Google you can't hide, we can see your greedy side."
Dan Freedman, a Google software engineer and Alphabet union member who works on AI tools for designers, was among those who raised these concerns.
He said after AI was added to his job requirements, he feared it wasn't enough and that it could replace him.