Over 80% of top execs upbeat about India's growth, survey finds

A fresh survey from Moneycontrol and Deloitte shows that most CXOs are feeling good about India's growth in the coming year. The poll, conducted between December 2025 and January 2026, included leaders from banking, manufacturing, energy, e-commerce and more.

What's driving all this optimism? About 60% of execs said they're confident about India's future, with another 21% feeling very confident.

Around 50% projected growth of 6.5-7% for FY2026-27, with a further 20% expecting growth above 7%.

Big reasons for this positive vibe? Better infrastructure (both physical and digital), a young workforce ready to hustle, new ideas through R&D, and government pushes like Make in India.

What needs work? To make business smoother here, leaders want simpler taxes, faster approvals through single-window clearances, and quicker ways to resolve disputes—basically less red tape so things can move faster.