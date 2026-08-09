889 serious technical defects found in flights in 2025: DGCA
What's the story
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has reported a significant increase in the number of serious technical defects in flights in 2025. According to official data, there were 889 such defects recorded in 2025, up from 692 in 2024. The figures were shared by Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol in response to questions from Congress member Shyamkumar Daulat Barve.
Trend analysis
Year-wise data of serious technical defects
The number of serious technical defects reported by the DGCA has varied over the years.
In 2023, there were 487 such defects, while in 2022 and 2021, the numbers stood at around 528 and 514 respectively.
These statistics highlight a rising trend in 2025 as compared to the previous years.
Safety protocols
DGCA issues directives for ensuring safe aircraft operations
In light of these technical defects, the DGCA has laid down Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs), safety advisories, directives, and other regulatory instructions. The aim is to ensure safe aircraft operations.
Mohol said that "for monitoring compliance," the DGCA has a systematic safety oversight mechanism covering all aircraft and airport operators.
This includes regulatory audits, night surveillance, ramp inspections, spot checks and special audits.
Oversight measures
Action taken by DGCA for safety violations
The DGCA also publishes an Annual Surveillance Plan (ASP) on its website.
The data further reveals that the DGCA took action for safety violations related to airlines and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) in 42 cases last year.
This was a slight increase from 31 such cases in 2024.
The numbers for previous years were lower with 24 cases in 2023, seven in 2022, and one case in 2021.