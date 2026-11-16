Warren Buffett donates over 9M Berkshire Hathaway shares
What's the story
Warren Buffett, the Chairman Emeritus of Berkshire Hathaway, has announced his decision to donate over nine million shares of the company. The beneficiaries are four family-related foundations. Three of these foundations will get 1.85 million Class B shares from Buffett's donation, while the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation will get 3.69 million shares, according to a statement released by him today.
Beneficiaries
Three foundations led by his children
The Sherwood Foundation, the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, and the NoVo Foundation will each get 1.85 million Class B shares from Buffett's donation.
These foundations are led by his children.
An additional 3.69 million Class B shares will go to the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, named after his late wife.
Philanthropic strategy
Previous donations and Gates Foundation pause
Buffett, 96, had previously announced his intention to divest his huge stake in the company over the next eight years.
In July, he had donated one million shares each to his children's foundations and nine million to the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation.
Notably, this was also when he revealed that for the first time in two decades, he would not be making mid-year donations to the Gates Foundation.
Remaining shares
Remaining shares and commitment to philanthropy
After the latest round, Buffett will still hold a significant number of shares in Berkshire Hathaway. His remaining holdings include 182,140 Class A shares and 1,162 Class B stocks. This distribution highlights Buffett's commitment to philanthropy while still retaining a substantial stake in his company.