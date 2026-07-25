OverpAId satirizes CEO pay and suggests AI could replace bosses
Business
OverpAId is a satirical website poking fun at how much CEOs get paid, suggesting that AI could actually handle executive tasks, like planning and sending out those classic motivational emails, quicker and better.
The site uses playful tools, like "jargon bingo" and a press release translator, to call out the huge pay gap between top bosses and regular employees.
OverpAId highlights 290x pay gap
With features like an ROI calculator showing how CEO pay could be split among everyone, OverpAId highlights just how wide the gap is: the average CEO earns 290 times more than a typical worker at big companies.
The site doesn't hold back on its message either: "It hasn't. It doesn't. It never really did," the site says about high CEO salaries helping workers.