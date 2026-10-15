Own RIL shares? You get separate quota in Jio IPO

The shareholder reservation is only open to individual or Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) public shareholders of Reliance Industries.

Investors who held public equity shares of Reliance Industries directly in their Demat account on or before October 14, 2026, qualify to apply under the reserved shareholder category.

Shares bought on or after October 15 do not qualify due to the T+1 settlement cycle.

Equity shares worth up to ₹2,500 crore are carved out in the IPO specifically for eligible RIL shareholders.