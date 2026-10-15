Own RIL shares? You get separate quota in Jio IPO
What's the story
Reliance Jio's upcoming initial public offering (IPO) will have a separate category for existing shareholders of its parent company, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). A portion of the shares will be reserved exclusively for individual RIL shareholders, according to the draft offer document. This move is aimed at rewarding loyal investors while ensuring massive retail participation in what is expected to be one of India's largest-ever public market debuts.
Reservation rules
Eligibility determined by fixed record date
The shareholder reservation is only open to individual or Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) public shareholders of Reliance Industries.
Investors who held public equity shares of Reliance Industries directly in their Demat account on or before October 14, 2026, qualify to apply under the reserved shareholder category.
Shares bought on or after October 15 do not qualify due to the T+1 settlement cycle.
Equity shares worth up to ₹2,500 crore are carved out in the IPO specifically for eligible RIL shareholders.
Bidding strategy
Double dip for RIL investors
An eligible RIL investor can apply under the Shareholder Reservation Category (up to ₹2 lakh) and simultaneously submit a separate application under the regular Retail Category (up to ₹2 lakh) or HNI/NII Category without disqualification.
This way, RIL shareholders get a "double dip," maximizing their chances of securing an allotment in what is expected to be a heavily oversubscribed public issue.
Redistribution plan
What happens to unallocated shares?
The IPO document also outlines a clear plan for any unallocated shares.
If the RIL shareholder reservation isn't fully subscribed, those shares will first go into the employee reservation portion.
If there are still some remaining, they will be divided between general retail and non-institutional investors in a fixed 70:30 ratio.
Employees of Reliance Industries also get their own separate reservation (₹500 crore) in this process.