OYO parent Prism cuts IPO fresh issue to ₹3,350 cr
Business
OYO's parent company, Prism, just cut its planned IPO fresh share issue from ₹6,650 crore to ₹3,350 crore.
After years of delays since first aiming to go public in 2021, this move is Prism's latest step toward finally hitting the stock market.
Prism seeks listing after $12B setback
Prism's IPO journey has been full of stops and starts, originally shooting for a $12 billion valuation but running into setbacks and turning to debt funding along the way.
Now seems like better timing: India's IPO scene is buzzing in 2026, with big names like Jio Platforms drawing investor hype.
Prism seems ready to ride that wave for its long-awaited debut.