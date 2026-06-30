OYO parent Prism has filed new papers for ₹6,650cr IPO

Growth trajectory

Company's financials for FY26 so far

Prism has reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for the first nine months of FY26. Revenue from operations stood at ₹6,941 crore, which is higher than the company's entire FY25 revenue of ₹6,259 crore. Profit after tax (PAT) also saw a major jump to ₹748 crore during this period as compared to ₹245 crore in FY25. The company operates 43 brands across over 35 countries with a network of 24,303 hotels and 124,668 homes as of December-end.