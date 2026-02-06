OYO parent PRISM turns profitable, eyes $8B valuation in IPO

PRISM runs a tech-first hospitality platform with 21,000 hotels and 120,000 homes across 35+ countries. Their brands include OYO Rooms , Townhouse, SilverKey, Capital O, Palette—and they also operate Motel 6 and Studio 6 in the US.

PRISM's IPO update

PRISM filed confidential IPO papers with SEBI after shareholders approved a fresh ₹6,650 crore issue.

The IPO is being managed by big names like ICICI Securities and Goldman Sachs.

After earlier delays due to market ups and downs (and SoftBank's pushback), this time PRISM is keeping things flexible for a possible listing (timing not specified).