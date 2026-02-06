OYO parent PRISM turns profitable, eyes $8B valuation in IPO
PRISM, the company behind OYO, just reported a ₹245 crore profit for FY25. Revenue jumped to ₹6,253 crore, growing 16-20%.
All this comes as PRISM gears up for its IPO, aiming for a $7-8 billion valuation.
PRISM's global hospitality platform
PRISM runs a tech-first hospitality platform with 21,000 hotels and 120,000 homes across 35+ countries.
Their brands include OYO Rooms, Townhouse, SilverKey, Capital O, Palette—and they also operate Motel 6 and Studio 6 in the US.
PRISM's IPO update
PRISM filed confidential IPO papers with SEBI after shareholders approved a fresh ₹6,650 crore issue.
The IPO is being managed by big names like ICICI Securities and Goldman Sachs.
After earlier delays due to market ups and downs (and SoftBank's pushback), this time PRISM is keeping things flexible for a possible listing (timing not specified).