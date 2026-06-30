Oyo's US acquisitions push over half business, India under 12% Business Jun 30, 2026

Oyo's latest IPO filing shows a major shift: over half of its business now comes from the US while India's share has dropped below 12%.

Once known as an Indian budget hotel brand, Oyo's big leap overseas was powered by buying up companies like G6 Hospitality (behind Motel 6 and Studio 6) in the US and Leisure Group in Europe.