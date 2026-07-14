Package forwarding firms let Africans buy from Amazon and Walmart
African shoppers are getting creative. Thanks to package-forwarding companies, they can now buy from big names like Amazon and Walmart, even though those brands do not actually operate in most of Africa.
These firms use tech to solve tricky problems, like missing street addresses or limited banking options.
With internet access rising fast across the continent, shopping globally is becoming easier and more common.
Forwarding services help Africans access products
Package-forwarding services are making cross-border e-commerce possible for many Africans who might not have a traditional bank account or a fixed address.
By offering smart logistics solutions, they open up access to products from all over the world.
As more people use these services, it is not just about buying stuff: shopping globally is becoming easier and more common.