Padmesh Mandloi backs India South Korea semiconductor collaboration for innovation
Business
Padmesh Mandloi, Synopsys Asia-Pacific vice president, thinks India and South Korea could make a big impact in the semiconductor world if they work together.
He points out that South Korea's top-notch manufacturing skills plus India's engineering talent and fast-growing chip design scene are a great match.
This kind of teamwork could really boost innovation and help the global electronics industry grow.
Shipbuilding and automotive highlighted for collaboration
Other promising areas for bilateral cooperation include shipbuilding and automotive technologies.
With trade between them already at $27 billion to $28 billion a year, deeper collaboration could mean even more growth and some cool new technology for everyone.