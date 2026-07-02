Paint stocks slide up to 48% amid margin pressure
Paint stocks have dropped sharply this year, falling anywhere from 10% to a steep 48% off their recent highs.
Shalimar Paints saw the biggest slide, while big names like Asian Paints, Berger Paints, Kansai Nerolac, JSW Dulux, and Indigo Paints also lost ground.
The main reasons? Tough competition and tighter profit margins are making things tricky across the sector.
Paint costs easing, price cuts delayed
Earlier in 2026, paint companies raised prices by up to 16% because of higher costs and global disruptions.
Even Asian Paints, India's top player, slipped about 10%.
The good news: costs should ease soon thanks to cheaper crude oil and better supply chains.
Still, experts say price cuts might take a few more months as companies focus on dealer incentives and promos to win back customers.