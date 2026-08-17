Paisabazaar CTO says AI backs almost 86% of new code
Paisabazaar's chief technology officer just shared that AI is now behind almost 86% of the new code at Paisabazaar.
Since bringing in AI, their monthly software builds have jumped from 30 to more than 150.
Tasks like code reviews and test cases are handled by AI, letting engineers focus more on building cool new features.
Paisabazaar expands tech team despite automation
Even with all this automation, Paisabazaar is still growing its tech team to keep up with demand and make sure everything runs smoothly.
AI also helps out beyond coding: think near-real-time call audits, fraud checks, and even analyzing customer moods.
the company's "Chances of Approval" initiative (powered by AI) brings in nearly half the company's revenue.
But there's a heads-up: the chief technology officer warns that junior engineers shouldn't rely too much on AI or they might miss out on learning key coding skills.