Paisalo Digital aims to double loan book via NVIDIA-powered AI

Paisalo says no fresh equity needed

Even with pandemic setbacks, Paisalo kept asset quality strong (below 2% except during the Covid years, when it briefly rose) thanks to a solid collection and risk model.

In just six months, its AI systems handled over 760,000 cases and now manage 350,000 multilingual calls daily.

The company's network has grown to over 5,000 points in 22 states since 2017.

With a healthy capital ratio of 35% and promoter stakes up to 47%, Agarwal says it won't need fresh equity for this big push.