Paisalo Digital stock hits 52-week high amid AI lending shift

Paisalo Digital uses NVIDIA AI chips

Paisalo is using NVIDIA AI chips and advanced servers to handle over 350,000 customer interactions daily in Hindi, English, and Marathi.

Its AI system speeds up loan approvals and spots fraud in real time.

With this tech boost, the company hopes to double its assets under management, revenue, and profit after tax in three years, a goal its deputy managing director says relies on infrastructure already live for scaling up efficiently.

Trading volume stood at 33.88 lakh shares, showing strong investor interest beyond just hype.