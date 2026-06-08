Pakistan budget stalled as NEC meeting postponed for 3rd time
Business
Pakistan's annual budget is at a standstill after the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting was postponed for the third time.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was set to meet with provincial leaders to finalize spending plans, but disagreements over where money should go and how it's shared have halted progress.
IMF wants tighter spending, provinces unhappy
The IMF wants Pakistan to tighten its spending and boost federal revenue as part of a bailout deal, raising targets by more than 13% to PKR 17.14 trillion.
But provinces aren't happy about cuts to their financial share, and rising defense demands are making things even trickier.
All this comes as Pakistan faces tensions are running high.