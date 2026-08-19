Indian flights cannot use Pakistan's airspace until September 24
What's the story
Pakistan has extended its airspace closure for Indian aircraft until September 24, the country's airports authority announced today. The decision comes after a restriction was imposed following a terrorist attack in April 2025. India also has a reciprocal ban on Pakistani-registered aircraft and airlines, affecting both airlines and passenger travel times.
NOTAM details
NOTAM issued by Pakistan Airports Authority
The Pakistan Airports Authority issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), stating, "Pakistan airspace not available for Indian-registered aircraft and aircraft operated or leased by Indian airlines/operators, including military flights."
The extension will come into effect from 10:15am on August 23 and remain in force until 4:59am on September 24.
The NOTAM covers both Karachi and Lahore flight information regions (FIRs).
Ongoing restrictions
Airspace ban extended monthly since last year
Since last year, the airspace ban has been extended monthly, causing financial problems for airlines and increasing travel time for passengers.
The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) document from 2022 shows that the country's airspace is divided into two FIRs - Karachi and Lahore.
The NOTAM issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority applies to both these regions.