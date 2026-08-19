Indian flights cannot use Pakistan's airspace until September 24

The Pakistan Airports Authority issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), stating, "Pakistan airspace not available for Indian-registered aircraft and aircraft operated or leased by Indian airlines/operators, including military flights."

The extension will come into effect from 10:15am on August 23 and remain in force until 4:59am on September 24.

The NOTAM covers both Karachi and Lahore flight information regions (FIRs).