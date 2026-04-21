Indian flights now can't use Pakistani airspace till May 24
What's the story
Pakistan has extended its ban on Indian aircraft using its airspace by another month. The restriction, which has been in place since April 24, 2025, is now effective until May 24, 2026. The move comes after tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack that New Delhi blamed Islamabad for. The decision has had a major impact on Indian airlines, especially those operating flights to Gulf countries.
Official announcement
What did the notice say?
The Pakistan Airports Authority has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), which states that "all Indian-registered, leased, commercial and military aircraft will remain barred from Pakistani airspace until 5am on May 24, 2026." The notice was issued just days before the earlier one was set to expire on April 24.
Economic fallout
Ban has cost Indian airlines billions
The airspace ban has severely affected commercial Indian airlines, which relied on Pakistani airspace for most of their flights to and from various Indian cities, particularly those going to Gulf countries. The restriction is said to have cost these airlines billions of rupees. Airspace closures had earlier been enforced during the 1999 Kargil conflict and the 2019 Pulwama crisis.