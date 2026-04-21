The ban has been in place since April 24, 2025

Indian flights now can't use Pakistani airspace till May 24

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:58 pm Apr 21, 202605:58 pm

What's the story

Pakistan has extended its ban on Indian aircraft using its airspace by another month. The restriction, which has been in place since April 24, 2025, is now effective until May 24, 2026. The move comes after tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack that New Delhi blamed Islamabad for. The decision has had a major impact on Indian airlines, especially those operating flights to Gulf countries.