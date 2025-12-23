Pakistan International Airlines gets $482 million bid for 75% stake

What this means for PIA and Pakistan

Most of the money from the sale (over 92%) will go straight back into PIA, aiming to turn around years of financial struggles.

The new owners also get some prime properties in cities like New York and Mumbai.

According to privatization adviser Mohammad Ali, there's a promise to keep certain exemptions in place for 15 years, making this deal a key step in Pakistan's wider plan to reform its economy through privatizing state assets.