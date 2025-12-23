Next Article
Pakistan International Airlines gets $482 million bid for 75% stake
Business
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) just got a $482 million offer from an Arif Habib-led group to buy 75% of the company—well above the government's minimum price.
This move is a big part of Pakistan's push to privatize PIA and tackle economic challenges, all tied to an ongoing IMF loan program.
What this means for PIA and Pakistan
Most of the money from the sale (over 92%) will go straight back into PIA, aiming to turn around years of financial struggles.
The new owners also get some prime properties in cities like New York and Mumbai.
According to privatization adviser Mohammad Ali, there's a promise to keep certain exemptions in place for 15 years, making this deal a key step in Pakistan's wider plan to reform its economy through privatizing state assets.