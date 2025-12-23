Next Article
US may soon pick H-1B visa holders based on salary, not luck
Business
The US is looking to change how it picks H-1B visa holders, moving away from a random lottery to a system that favors higher-paying jobs.
If approved, applicants offered bigger salaries would have better odds—part of an effort to attract top talent and protect US workers.
Why does it matter?
This shift could make it tougher for entry-level candidates and has already impacted Indian IT giants like TCS and Infosys, who are adjusting their hiring strategies.
With a hefty $100,000 fee proposed for most new visas, the landscape is changing fast.
Nasscom points out that Indian firms are hiring more locally in the US now, but says these changes still mean big adjustments ahead for tech workers hoping to build careers in America.