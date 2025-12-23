US may soon pick H-1B visa holders based on salary, not luck

Why does it matter?

This shift could make it tougher for entry-level candidates and has already impacted Indian IT giants like TCS and Infosys, who are adjusting their hiring strategies.

With a hefty $100,000 fee proposed for most new visas, the landscape is changing fast.

Nasscom points out that Indian firms are hiring more locally in the US now, but says these changes still mean big adjustments ahead for tech workers hoping to build careers in America.