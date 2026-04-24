Pakistan repays $3.45bn loan to Abu Dhabi Fund for Development

Pakistan repayment eases FX reserves pressure

This repayment is a key move in Pakistan's effort to keep its debt under control, especially with the the International Monetary Fund (IMF) requirements in play.

The United Arab Emirates wanted its money back right away, so Pakistan made it happen.

Clearing this debt should take some pressure off the country's foreign exchange reserves (which were hovering around $16 billion) and help keep things financially steady as more repayments come up.