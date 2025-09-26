Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high, nearly doubles in year
The Pakistan Stock Exchange just smashed records, with the KSE-100 index topping 161,924 points for the first time ever.
That's nearly double where it stood just a year ago—a huge leap for investors and anyone watching Pakistan's economy.
Surge follows Shehbaz-Trump meeting
This surge followed a major White House meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and US President Donald Trump, where Sharif encouraged more US investment in tech, energy, mining, and agriculture.
The buzz around stronger US-Pakistan economic ties is fueling optimism about new opportunities and growth.
Banking, power sectors lead surge
Momentum is building thanks to recent diplomatic wins—like a defense deal with Saudi Arabia—and ongoing economic reforms.
Plus, strong performances in sectors like banking and power, along with foreign inflows, are giving the market even more of a boost.