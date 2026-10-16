Pakistan to chair IMF and World Bank Group boards 2027
Business
Big news for Pakistan: in 2027, the country will chair the boards of governors for both the IMF and the World Bank Group, a first in over 70 years.
The announcement came during this year's annual meetings in Bangkok, with Pakistan's minister for economic affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, who also serves as the country's governor to the World Bank, formally designated as the incoming chair.
Pakistan working with IMF on $7B
This gives Pakistan a real voice in shaping global economic conversations.
Right now, the country is working with the IMF on a $7 billion support program to help steady its economy and push reforms.
There is also $1.4 billion coming from an IMF climate resilience fund, plus another $1.2 billion possibly on the way if recent reviews go well.