Pakistan unveils budget targeting 4% GDP growth, tax breaks

Pakistan government seeks 2% primary surplus

To keep up with International Monetary Fund requirements (IMF), the government wants a primary surplus of 2% of GDP in fiscal 2027.

That means stricter revenue goals — like an 18% jump in tax collection (up to 15.3 trillion rupees).

But there's a trade-off: provincial development funding has been cut by 25%, which is causing delays and tension with provincial governments.

The upside? Fiscal discipline recently unlocked $1.3 billion from the IMF, helping rebuild foreign reserves, but Ahfaz Mustafa warned that housing sector tax breaks could push up imports and make balancing the books even trickier.