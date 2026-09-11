Palantir and NVIDIA deploy AI across NVIDIA's supply chain
Business
Palantir and NVIDIA partnered to deploy a new AI system across NVIDIA's supply chain: think millions of parts and thousands of suppliers.
By combining NVIDIA's Nemotron AI models with Palantir's Foundry platform, the system helps companies spot bottlenecks, suggest fixes, and speed up decisions while retaining control over their proprietary data.
Companies customize AI using operational data
This isn't just for tech giants: companies across industries can customize the tool using their own operational data for smarter planning.
The AI is built to work across industries like manufacturing, healthcare, and aerospace, aiming to create stronger supply chains that can handle surprises.
It's a big step toward making global operations smoother with advanced tech.