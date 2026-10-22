Palantir and NVIDIA partner to deliver sovereign AI for organizations
Palantir and NVIDIA are joining forces to make artificial intelligence under your control.
Their partnership is all about "sovereign AI," which means organizations can run AI using their own data, on their own terms.
It's already making a difference: defense company L3Harris cut costs by 95% in early tests, while construction company McCarthy Building Companies expects to save 30,000 hours a year with smarter workflows.
Palantir NVIDIA accelerate hospital AI response
Sovereign AI is especially important for groups handling sensitive information: think hospitals or national security.
By combining Palantir's software with NVIDIA's open models, organizations get secure, customizable tools.
At Tampa General Hospital, this tech sped up AI response times dramatically and even helped doctors catch sepsis earlier, showing how these upgrades can have a real-world impact.