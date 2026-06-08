Palantir CEO Alex Karp criticizes 'tokenmaxxing' as porn addiction
Alex Karp, Palantir's CEO, recently took aim at the trend of overusing AI tokens, those bits that help AI process language, calling it "tokenmaxxing" and likening it to a "porn addiction."
He argued that piling up tokens makes people feel productive but doesn't actually deliver real results.
Meta Amazon Uber cut token use
Big names like Meta, Amazon, and Uber are now cutting back on token use after realizing it just ramps up costs without clear benefits.
To help companies avoid this trap, Palantir built an internal tool Karp described as demasturbatory fix.
Chief Technology Officer Shyam Sankar summed up the company's approach as a "no slop zone," pushing for smarter, more efficient use of AI.
Karp added that while basic tasks are easy for AI, complex problems need more specialized tools — something Palantir aims to provide.