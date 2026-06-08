Palantir CEO Alex Karp criticizes 'tokenmaxxing' as porn addiction

Meta Amazon Uber cut token use

Big names like Meta, Amazon, and Uber are now cutting back on token use after realizing it just ramps up costs without clear benefits.

To help companies avoid this trap, Palantir built an internal tool Karp described as demasturbatory fix.

Chief Technology Officer Shyam Sankar summed up the company's approach as a "no slop zone," pushing for smarter, more efficient use of AI.

Karp added that while basic tasks are easy for AI, complex problems need more specialized tools — something Palantir aims to provide.