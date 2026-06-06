Palantir CEO Alex Karp likens AI overuse to porn addiction
Palantir CEO Alex Karp just called out businesses for getting a little too obsessed with AI, comparing overuse to porn addiction.
Speaking at AIP Con 10, he said piling on more AI doesn't always mean better results, and warned that chasing every new tool can end up wasting time and money.
Palantir's 'demastibatory' approach emphasizes efficient AI
Karp explained that Palantir's own approach (what he calls "demastibatory") is all about using AI efficiently, not just for the sake of it.
He pointed out that while AI is great for things like making reports, real problem-solving (like in logistics or manufacturing) still needs smart human decisions.
Other tech leaders are worried too: trends like "tokenmaxxing" (using as much AI as possible) often drive up costs without real benefits.
Bottom line? It's about working smarter with tech—not just using more of it.