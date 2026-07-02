Palantir CEO Alex Karp says AI industry is overstating capabilities
Business
Palantir's CEO Alex Karp just called out the AI industry for hyping up what its tech can do and leaving companies frustrated when reality doesn't match the sales pitch.
In a recent interview, Karp said business leaders are "livid" about spending on AI that isn't delivering and warned that overselling could make people lose trust in the whole technology.
Karp warns token waste threatens trust
Karp pointed out that companies feel like they're "paying for tokens that create no value" and worry their own data might end up in someone else's system.
He cautioned that if this keeps up, it could hurt both trust in AI and America's lead in developing it.