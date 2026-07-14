Palantir CEO Alex Karp says AI widens America's wealth gap
Alex Karp, chief executive officer of Palantir Technologies, thinks artificial intelligence is actually widening the wealth gap in America.
In a recent interview, he called this the country's "biggest problem," pointing out that while AI boosts overall living standards, most of its rewards go to developers, who could end up "10, 100 times wealthier" than everyone else.
Karp warns on AI job losses
Karp compared today's tech scene to earlier revolutions, saying it used to be rare for anyone to become a billionaire.
He also pushed back against all the hype around AI, warning that it's not just good news: it's causing anxiety about job losses and letting executives rake in huge profits.
As he put it, "you probably wouldn't want to have over for dinner," highlighting how disconnected these leaders can feel from everyday life.