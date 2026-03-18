Palantir CEO Alex Karp slams AI firms refusing military use Business Mar 18, 2026

Palantir CEO Alex Karp isn't happy with AI companies like Anthropic saying no to Pentagon requests for "all lawful purposes" use of their tech.

In a Fortune interview at the AIP conference, Karp said these ethical worries are misplaced and argued that companies refusing military use of their models on moral grounds could hinder national defense.