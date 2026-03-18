Palantir CEO Alex Karp slams AI firms refusing military use
Palantir CEO Alex Karp isn't happy with AI companies like Anthropic saying no to Pentagon requests for "all lawful purposes" use of their tech.
In a Fortune interview at the AIP conference, Karp said these ethical worries are misplaced and argued that companies refusing military use of their models on moral grounds could hinder national defense.
The Pentagon wants fewer rules on how it can use AI
The Pentagon wants fewer rules on how it can use AI, but Anthropic is standing firm on protections against things like domestic surveillance and killer robots.
After some pressure, the Pentagon turned to OpenAI instead, yet Anthropic's Claude Opus played a key role in preparations for a U.S.-Israel strike on Iran.
Palantir uses Claude in its secretive AI platform via a partnership with Anthropic
Palantir uses Claude in its secretive AI platform via a partnership with Anthropic.
If access falls through, Palantir could face pricey last-minute changes and risk its reputation for reliability in critical missions.
Karp says he was deeply involved in setting up how Claude gets used.