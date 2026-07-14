Palantir CEO Alex Karp warns AI could create complete decoupling
Business
Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir, is sounding the alarm about artificial intelligence making rich people even richer, and leaving everyone else behind.
On a recent podcast, he said AI will raise the standard of living of the average person, but it could also create a "complete decoupling" where the average person sees modest gains while a small group becomes vastly richer.
Karp warns AI will concentrate wealth
Karp believes AI is different from past tech revolutions: since it will raise the standard of living of the average person, it could concentrate wealth like never before.
"The people involved are likely to get 10, 100 times wealthier than they already are," he warned.
He also called out the industry for overselling AI's positives.