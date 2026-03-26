Palantir CEO says neurodivergent traits will be crucial in AI
Palantir CEO Alex Karp says the future belongs to people who think differently, especially those with neurodivergent traits like ADHD, autism, or dyslexia.
In recent comments, he explained that creative and unconventional thinkers will thrive as AI changes how we work.
Palantir is actively hiring neurodivergent talent, seeing their unique perspectives as a big plus for innovation.
Palantir is launching fellowships to bring in fresh talent
To help bring in fresh talent, Palantir has launched two fellowships: one for neurodivergent individuals and another aimed at high school graduates who may choose not to attend college.
These programs are all about building real-world skills and encouraging bold ideas, not just following the usual academic path.
Karp also warned at Davos that jobs in the humanities could be disrupted by AI, so having diverse skills (and a different way of thinking) could really set you apart.