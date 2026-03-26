Palantir CEO says neurodivergent traits will be crucial in AI

Palantir is launching fellowships to bring in fresh talent

To help bring in fresh talent, Palantir has launched two fellowships: one for neurodivergent individuals and another aimed at high school graduates who may choose not to attend college.

These programs are all about building real-world skills and encouraging bold ideas, not just following the usual academic path.

Karp also warned at Davos that jobs in the humanities could be disrupted by AI, so having diverse skills (and a different way of thinking) could really set you apart.