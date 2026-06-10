Palantir to sue London mayor for blocking £50M Met contract

Growing concerns

Review of NHS contract with Palantir underway

The Met's potential deal with Palantir is one of several contracts between the US software company and UK government bodies now facing criticism. This comes amid a growing distaste for the company due to its public ideological statements. Technology Secretary Liz Kendall has confirmed that the government is conducting a full review of the NHS contract with Palantir, worth £330 million, and considering whether to extend/activate a break clause allowing them to stop using its services in early 2027.