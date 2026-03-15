Palantir continues using Claude AI models, despite Pentagon's supply chain risk

This puts Palantir at odds with US defense rules

This move puts Palantir at odds with US defense rules, since the Pentagon has pressed Anthropic to lift restrictions that limit Claude's use for mass domestic surveillance and fully autonomous lethal weapons.

The restrictions could force Palantir to rethink its workflows, risking delays and lost revenue.

Meanwhile, Anthropic is fighting back legally to protect its big contracts (including a $200 million deal with the Defense Department) and continues working closely with both Palantir and Amazon on classified projects.

For anyone following how tech shapes real-world policy, this is a front-row seat to how AI partnerships can get complicated fast.