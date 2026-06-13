Palantir loses Zurich court fight over Republik rebuttal demands
Palantir, a big US data analytics company, just lost a legal fight in Switzerland.
It wanted the Swiss magazine Republik to publish a number of rebuttals after articles criticized Palantir for not landing government contracts there.
But the Zurich court mostly sided with Republik, tossing out 22 of Palantir's 23 requests and allowing only one short counterstatement.
Zurich court limits right of reply
The court said Swiss media law lets the subjects of a story request a concise right of reply that sticks to the facts of the story.
Since Palantir's demands went well beyond that, most were rejected.
In addition to losing, Palantir now has to pay 95% of the SFr9,000 court costs and SFr9,900 in legal expenses.
Jennifer Steiner from the research group WAV said the case took a lot of effort, but she is happy with how things turned out.