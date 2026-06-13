Palantir loses Zurich court fight over Republik rebuttal demands

Zurich court limits right of reply

The court said Swiss media law lets the subjects of a story request a concise right of reply that sticks to the facts of the story.

Since Palantir's demands went well beyond that, most were rejected.

In addition to losing, Palantir now has to pay 95% of the SFr9,000 court costs and SFr9,900 in legal expenses.

Jennifer Steiner from the research group WAV said the case took a lot of effort, but she is happy with how things turned out.