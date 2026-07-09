Palantir sues mayor over blocked £50 million Metropolitan Police AI deal
Business
Palantir is taking legal action after London's mayor blocked its £50 million deal to supply AI tools to the Metropolitan Police.
The contract, aimed at helping police automate tasks and analyze evidence, was rejected in May because there wasn't an open bidding process.
Palantir case heads to court January
Palantir says the block puts "putting politics above public safety," arguing that modern tech is crucial for police work.
Meanwhile, the mayor's office raised concerns about Palantir's ethics not matching "London's values," a point Palantir strongly disagrees with.
The case heads to court in January, spotlighting bigger questions about how tech firms fit into UK public services.