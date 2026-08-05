Palantir's Karp warns OpenAI and Anthropic 'drug addict' data dependency
Palantir CEO Alex Karp is taking aim at OpenAI and Anthropic, saying they're pushing companies to hand over their data just to use their AI tools.
In his words, these tech giants are trying to "drug addict" businesses, making them dependent while risking jobs and profits.
Karp also criticized the trend of "tokenmaxxing," where companies chase flashy AI metrics instead of real results.
Palantir reports $1.94B revenue $1.1B income
While calling for more control over data and models, Karp had reason to celebrate: Palantir just posted a massive 93% jump in revenue (now at $1.94 billion) and $1.1 billion in net income, beating Wall Street predictions.
The company's stock jumped more than 14% after-hours, with Karp highlighting that even rivals like Anthropic rely on Palantir's infrastructure for some projects.