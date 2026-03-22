Palantir's PS500m NHS, MoD contracts under scrutiny amid privacy concerns

Privacy worries loom over Palantir's contracts

Palantir has now scored more than £500m in UK public deals, including a reported £330m NHS contract and a £240.6m Ministry of Defence contract (c. £570.6m combined).

But not everyone's thrilled: the FCA is making Palantir keep all data inside the UK and delete it after the trial, following worries about privacy and how personal information might be used to train AI.

Groups like Medact have also flagged concerns about tech companies' ties to military uses possibly eroding trust in public services.