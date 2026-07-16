Palash Soni sells Goldcast AI startup to Cvent for $300m
Business
Palash Soni, who studied at IIT Kanpur and Harvard, just sold his AI video startup Goldcast for $300 million.
He started Goldcast with two friends during his MBA in 2020 to help marketers run better campaigns.
The company grew fast, raised more than $40 million, landed hundreds of big clients, and was bought by Cvent in late 2025.
Palash Soni credits approachable leadership
Soni says being approachable as a leader and making tough calls, like during layoffs, were key to building trust.
He credits the win to spotting market gaps early ("We saw something in the market that no one else saw") and having a team that stayed honest and committed even when things got tough.
Resource crunches? For him, they were "a blessing in disguise" that kept everyone focused.