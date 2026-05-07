Palki Sharma announces India Global Review, digital-first global news platform
Business
Renowned journalist Palki Sharma just announced India Global Review (IGR), a new digital-first media platform that wants to share world news through an Indian lens.
IGR is starting out in India but already has plans to reach audiences in the US Europe, West Asia, South Asia, and Africa.
Institutional investors back IGR's global hiring
Sharma says, "India is increasingly shaping global discourse," so she's building a space for credible news that gives both facts and context.
IGR will be hiring across editorial, production, and digital roles worldwide.
Backed by institutional investors, the platform's content will roll out on major internet platforms and connected TVs, so wherever you are, you'll have access to their take on global events.