Palmer Luckey says Anduril will follow US arms policy
Palmer Luckey, who started defense tech company Anduril, says he'd be willing to sell weapons to North Korea, but only if the US government requested it.
Speaking at the Singapore air show in February 2026, Luckey explained that Anduril never acts alone on international arms deals and always follows official US policy.
Anduril has $1.1B Australia submarine contract
Since launching in 2017, Anduril has worked on high-tech projects like Fury drones and Ghost Shark submarines.
The company has a $1.1 billion contract with Australia for the Ghost Shark submarine and is expanding into Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, even while facing sanctions from China.
To keep up with global competition (especially from China), Anduril is building a huge factory in Ohio that's set to boost production by 2026.