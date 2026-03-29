Palmer Luckey says Anduril will follow US arms policy

Anduril has $1.1B Australia submarine contract

Since launching in 2017, Anduril has worked on high-tech projects like Fury drones and Ghost Shark submarines.

The company has a $1.1 billion contract with Australia for the Ghost Shark submarine and is expanding into Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, even while facing sanctions from China.

To keep up with global competition (especially from China), Anduril is building a huge factory in Ohio that's set to boost production by 2026.