Palo Alto-based cybersecurity startup Glow raises $180 million, exits stealth $1.2B

Glow's platform uses smart AI agents to watch over company devices, spot risks instantly, and block threats before they cause trouble.

It taps into models like Anthropic and Google Gemini to catch everything from malware to malicious npm packages.

Already protecting tens of thousands of devices in industries like healthcare and finance, Glow stands out by focusing on stopping attacks before they start, not just reacting after the fact.

Most of its nearly 100-person team is based in Israel, pushing new ideas in cybersecurity at a time when it matters more than ever.