Palo Alto Networks buys Applied Compute in $4.5B all-stock deal
Palo Alto Networks is making big moves, buying AI startup Applied Compute in a $4.5 billion all-stock deal.
The announcement sent Palo Alto Networks's shares up more than 8%.
This comes right after the company beat Wall Street's expectations last quarter, posting $1.05 earnings per share and $3.44 billion in revenue.
Deal aims to counter AI-driven cyberattacks
This buyout is all about staying ahead of new AI-driven cyberattacks.
CEO Nikesh Arora says adapting to evolving threats is key, and Applied Compute's expertise in custom AI models fits perfectly with Palo Alto Networks's vision for smarter hybrid security.
Their next-generation security business also saw annual recurring revenue jump 66% to $9.73 billion, a sign they're on a serious growth streak.