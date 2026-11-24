Palo Alto Networks to acquire Applied Compute for $4.5 billion
Yash Patil, just 23 and of Indian descent, is making waves as Palo Alto Networks has agreed to acquire his AI startup, Applied Compute, in a $4.5 billion all-stock deal.
The move is all about boosting Palo Alto Networks's cybersecurity game with fresh AI power.
Once the deal wraps up, Patil is expected to become co-chief AI officer at the company.
Applied Compute manages companies' AI models
Applied Compute was built to help companies manage their own AI models using their data, lining up perfectly with Palo Alto Networks's push beyond old-school security tools.
The deal (pending regulatory approval) should close by fiscal Q3 2027 and shines a light on how important innovative tech and young talent like Patil are becoming in the fight against cyber threats worldwide.